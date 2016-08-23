BRIEF-Varengold Bank H1 interest income swings to profit of EUR 0.893 mln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Varengold Bank AG :

* According to preliminary, unaudited figures as at 30 June 2016, Varengold Bank total assets rose to 634.1 million euros ($718.63 million)(30 June 2015: 626.3 million euros)

* Interest income rose from - 1.168 million euros in first half of 2015 to 0.893 million euros in same period in 2016

* Net commission recorded a significant increase to 5.720 million euros in first half of 2016, driven particularly by strong expansion of prime brokerage activities (30 June 2015: 1.524 million euros)

* Overall, due to strategic refocusing and operational improvement measures that have been introduced, management board is viewing second half of 2016 with confidence

* Income from normal business activities amounted to 1.847 million euros in first half of year (30 June 2015: - 2.426 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)