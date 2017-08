Aug 23 (Reuters) - IT Competence Group SE :

* H1 EBITDA + 5 pct to 0.38 million euros ($430,692) (2015: 0.36 million euros)

* H1 sales + 12 pct to 12.12 million euros (2015: 10.78 million euros)

* Plans a clear double-digit growth in sales and earnings for the full year