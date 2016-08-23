BRIEF-Saniona Q2 EBIT loss widens to SEK 13.5 million

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Saniona AB :

* Q2 net revenue 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($359,312) versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 13.5 million crowns versus loss 6.8 million crowns year ago

* Initiates recruitment of patients in the Phase 2a clinical studies for Tesomet in type 2 diabetes; expects to report the results from trial early 2017

* Says initiates extended preclinical research studies on backup compounds to AN363, which is discontinued

