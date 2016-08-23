FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saniona Q2 EBIT loss widens to SEK 13.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Saniona AB :

* Q2 net revenue 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($359,312) versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 13.5 million crowns versus loss 6.8 million crowns year ago

* Initiates recruitment of patients in the Phase 2a clinical studies for Tesomet in type 2 diabetes; expects to report the results from trial early 2017

* Says initiates extended preclinical research studies on backup compounds to AN363, which is discontinued

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
