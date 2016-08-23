FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch:Mongolia's refinancing risks deepen as currency plummets
August 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch:Mongolia's refinancing risks deepen as currency plummets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Believes Mongolia's Currency Volatility Reflects Deep Short

* Fitch: Mongolia's refinancing risks deepen as currency plummets

* Mongolia will continue to face heightened external liquidity risks in short term

* Term external liquidity constraints and economic challenges

* Public finances are also a key challenge

* Continues to believe ongoing development of $6 billion oyu tolgoi underground copper mine will significantly enhance mongolia's long-term growth prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

