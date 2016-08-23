BRIEF-SAB says investors Altria, BEVCO to vote on AB InBev deal separately

Aug 23 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :
* Update on UK scheme
* Result of this is that Altria and BEVCO will consent to UK scheme separately and will not vote with other SABMiller shareholders
* Altria and BEVCO have both irrevocably undertaken to consent to UK scheme
* Further details of implementation process, including further detail of expected timetable and action will be included in other transaction documents when published, expected on Aug 26