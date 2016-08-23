BRIEF-Fitch says brexit vote is near-term negative for UK pensions

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch on UK pensions:
* Brexit vote is near term negative for uk pensions
* Expect pension deficits to deteriorate further in 2016 as monetary policy changes
* Post-Brexit vote interest rate cut and quantitative easing will inflate pension liabilities for UK companies
* Over medium to longer term there is a strong chance that UK real interest rates will rise somewhat from current levels
* Cash impact on corporates will also be affected by three-year timetable for most funding reviews