BRIEF-Fitch says brexit vote is near-term negative for UK pensions

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch on UK pensions:

* Brexit vote is near term negative for uk pensions

* Expect pension deficits to deteriorate further in 2016 as monetary policy changes

* Post-Brexit vote interest rate cut and quantitative easing will inflate pension liabilities for UK companies

* Over medium to longer term there is a strong chance that UK real interest rates will rise somewhat from current levels

* Cash impact on corporates will also be affected by three-year timetable for most funding reviews