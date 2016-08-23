FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch says brexit vote is near-term negative for UK pensions
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says brexit vote is near-term negative for UK pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fitch on UK pensions:

* Brexit vote is near term negative for uk pensions

* Expect pension deficits to deteriorate further in 2016 as monetary policy changes

* Post-Brexit vote interest rate cut and quantitative easing will inflate pension liabilities for UK companies

* Over medium to longer term there is a strong chance that UK real interest rates will rise somewhat from current levels

* Cash impact on corporates will also be affected by three-year timetable for most funding reviews Source text for Eikon:

