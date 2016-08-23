BRIEF-Z Capital Partners to acquire Affinity Gaming

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Z Capital Partners L.L.C.:

* Says entered into a definitive agreement for such affiliates of Z Capital to acquire Affinity in an all-cash transaction

* All-Cash transaction values Affinity Gaming at approximately $580 million

* Has received a debt financing commitment in amount of $465 million from Citizens Bank, N.A.

* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C. says will purchase Affinity's remaining outstanding shares for $17.35 per share in cash

* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C says currently own approximately 41 percent of Affinity's outstanding shares