a year ago
BRIEF-Z Capital Partners to acquire Affinity Gaming
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Z Capital Partners to acquire Affinity Gaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Z Capital Partners L.L.C.:

* Says entered into a definitive agreement for such affiliates of Z Capital to acquire Affinity in an all-cash transaction

* All-Cash transaction values Affinity Gaming at approximately $580 million

* Has received a debt financing commitment in amount of $465 million from Citizens Bank, N.A.

* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C. says will purchase Affinity's remaining outstanding shares for $17.35 per share in cash

* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C says currently own approximately 41 percent of Affinity's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
