a year ago
BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics plans to use proceeds of offering for initiating Phase II clinical trials
August 23, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics plans to use proceeds of offering for initiating Phase II clinical trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

* Entered into agreements with certain holders of offered warrants - SEC Filing

* Pursuant to agreement holders are exercising all of their offered warrants to purchase 3.7 million shares of common stock,

* In consideration, Co agreed to reduce exercise price of offered warrants to $0.35/share for gross proceeds of about $1.3 million

* Plans to use proceeds of offering for costs related to preparing for and initiating Phase II clinical trials Source text: [bit.ly/2c2JAXw] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
