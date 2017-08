Aug 23 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa

* Andreas Kvame ceo in grieg seafood asa, has on 23 august 2016 acquired 14,000 grieg seafood asa shares at nok 50.89 per share

* Knut Utheim, COO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has on 23 August 2016 acquired 8,900 Grieg Seafood ASA shares at NOK 50.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)