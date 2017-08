Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp

* Says Rite Aid's RediClinic and Hackensack Meridian Health form joint venture to Open Retail-Based, Convenient Care Clinics

* Rite Aid Corp says JV to open Convenient Care Clinics inside select Rite Aid Pharmacies in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: