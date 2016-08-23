BRIEF-S&P revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable

Aug 23 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable

* S&P - Mexico outlook revised to negative; 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed

* S&P on Mexico - Also affirmed 'A+' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment

* S&P on Mexico - Project that general government debt will rise, on average, by 4% of gdp annually in the next three years

* S&P on Mexico - Expect that GDP will likely expand by little more than 2 percent in 2016 and around 3 percent during 2017-2019

* S&P on Mexico - Change in outlook reflects possibility of downgrade over next 24 months if either government's debt or interest burden deteriorates Source text (bit.ly/2bLBCO0)