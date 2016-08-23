FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PDC Energy announces entry into the core Delaware basin through acquisition of about 57,000 net acres
August 23, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy announces entry into the core Delaware basin through acquisition of about 57,000 net acres

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc :

* PDC Energy announces entry into the core Delaware basin through transformative acquisition of approximately 57,000 net acres

* Deal for $1.5 billion

* Company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through potential equity and debt financings prior to closing

* Consideration in transaction includes about $915 million of cash and about 9.4 million shares of PDC common stock privately placed to sellers and valued at about $590 million

* In remainder of year, company plans to spud approximately nine horizontal wells

* Through committed financing from J.P. Morgan, Co secured incremental liquidity, bringing its current liquidity to approximately $1.4 billion

* Finishing completion operations on two horizontal wells and plans to operate two drilling rigs by year-end 2016 in Delaware basin

* To expand certain midstream infrastructure for an expected total capital outlay of approximately $55 to $65 million for Delaware basin

* Agreements to acquire two privately held companies managed by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
