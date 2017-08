Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* On Aug 19, co, through indirect controlled unit, Pennymac Loan Services, LLC entered into a master repurchase agreement

* Unit may sell to JPM, and later repurchase, newly originated mortgage loans in amount of up to $200 million - SEC filing

* Repurchase agreement will be used to fund newly originated mortgage loans