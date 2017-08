Aug 23 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Paul Herendeen to receive base salary of $1 million, a target annual bonus opportunity equal to 120 percent of base salary

* On first regular payroll date, Herendeen to get cash payment equal to $10 million - SEC filing

* In connection with entering into employment agreement, Herendeen received 1 million stock options, 150,000 restricted stock units Source: (bit.ly/2by5g8C) Further company coverage: