Aug 23 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG :

* Acquires majority stake in Bresc B.V.

* Parties have agreed not to divulge purchase price

* Acquisition enables Huegli to gain a direct foothold in Benelux states, whereas Bresc will profit from relationship network hügli maintains in ten European countries