a year ago
BRIEF-Universal Filmed Entertainment announces structure, leadership for Dreamworks Animation
August 23, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal Filmed Entertainment announces structure, leadership for Dreamworks Animation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

* Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Announces Structure And Leadership Team For Dreamworks Animation Business

* Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Says Dreamworks Feature Animation Group Will Be Added To Universal's Portfolio Of Film Labels

* Former Dreamworks Animation CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg, To Become Chairman Of Dreamworks New Media

* Corporate Functions As Well As Marketing And Distribution Will Be Fully Aligned With NBCuniversal Structure

* Universal Filmed Entertainment Says Dreamworks Animation President, Ann Daly Will Step Down From Her Post & Serve As An Advisor During Transition

* Vince Klaseus Will Lead Combined Universal And Dreamworks Animation Games, Digital And Consumer Products Organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

