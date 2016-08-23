FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Craft Brew and Anheuser-Busch announce new commercial agreements
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Craft Brew and Anheuser-Busch announce new commercial agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch announce new and enhanced commercial agreements

* Agreements include an amended and extended master distribution agreement, a new contract brewing arrangement

* CBA and AB have extended current fee structure of existing master distributor agreement for 10 additional years, through 2028

* Under terms of a new contract brewing arrangement, CBA and AB to transition up to 300,000 barrels of volume into AB's breweries

* Expected to gain significant financial benefits from commercial agreements will allow co to continue investing in its growth strategy

* CBA and AB will work together over coming months to implement brewing and international distribution aspects of agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
