a year ago
BRIEF-MRC Global committs to a plan to restructure and significantly downsize its Australian operations
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MRC Global committs to a plan to restructure and significantly downsize its Australian operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc :

* On August 19, committed to a plan to restructure and significantly downsize its Australian operations

* Plan includes consolidation of facilities and locations, involuntary employee terminations and asset impairment charges

* MRC Global Inc says to downsize its australian operations in response to continued downturn in oil and gas and mining industries in region

* Restructuring plan, which will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by Q1 of 2017

* Majority of costs are expected to be incurred in Q3 and Q4 and include, on a pre-tax basis, $7-$10 million of inventory-related charges

* Pre-Tax charges associated with restructuring plan expected to total $18 million to $24 million, including cash expenditures of $11 million to $14 million

* Due to current pre-tax loss position in Australia, co does not expect to recognize a tax benefit on any restructuring charges - sec filing

* Costs include $6-$7 million of lease termination costs, $3-$4 million for facilities relocations and $2-$3 million of employee termination costs Source text (bit.ly/2bdc5S7) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
