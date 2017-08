(Corrects headline to say Pharmstandard International purchased shares of Argos Therapeutics)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Pharmstandard International SA reports open market purchase of 53,524 shares of co's common stock at average price of $4.23 per share on Aug. 19

* Pharmstandard International SA reports purchase of 21,950 shares of co's common stock at average price of $4.26 per share on Aug. 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: