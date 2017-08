Aug 23 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* FFO I guidance for 2016 increased to over 75 million euros

* Half year FFO I up by 52.6 percent to 39.3 million euros

* Half year earnings per share 0.71 euros

* Planning further reductions in properties in non-core portfolio in 2016

* Intends to sell a total of around 300-350 million euros worth of non-core properties in 2016

* Half year total revenue 264.3 million euros versus 209.7 million euros