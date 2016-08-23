FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant enters into amendment, restates credit and guaranty agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* On August 23 entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of February 13, 2012

* Amendment reduces minimum interest coverage maintenance covenant to 2.00 to 1.00 for quarters ending on or after Sept. 30, 2016

* Amendment permits issuance of secured notes with shorter maturities and incurrence of other indebtedness, in each case to repay term loans under credit agreement

* Amendment no. 13 also increases each of applicable interest rate margins under credit agreement by 0.50 percent Source: (bit.ly/2by7pB5) Further company coverage:

