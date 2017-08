Aug 23 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc :

* WPP Plc reports open market purchase of 60,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $27.56per share on aug 19 - sec filing

* WPP Plc reports open market purchase of 60,000 shares of co's common stock at an average price of $26.96/share on aug 22 Source text (bit.ly/2bya6Th) Further company coverage: