BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 operating profit above forecast, cuts 2016 volume by 500 tonnes

Aug 24 (Reuters) -
* Norway Royal Salmon q2 operational ebit NOK 168 million (Reuters nok 160 million) vs NOK 19 mln in Q2 2015
* Expects 2016 harvest volume of 27 000 tonnes (previous guidance 27,500 tonnes)
* Says cut in volume is a result of lower growth in Region South
* Harvested volume for the second quarter was 7 381 tonnes, 500 tonnes more than what was estimated at the end of the last quarter
* EBIT per kg was NOK 25.33
* Non-recurring item of NOK 8.0 million, due to the culling of fish at a smolt site with desmoltification
* Says 10.3 million smolts are estimated released in 2016
* Norway Royal Salmon says for 2016, expected global supply growth will be negative in range of 5 to 7 per cent and in longer term, global growth is expected to continue to be low
* Norway royal salmon asa says this provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2016 and in longer term
* NRS was awarded 10 licenses in 2014. This gives a possibility for 40 per cent organic growth and a more sustainable production for NRS
* Announces acquisition of Arctic Fish Shell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)