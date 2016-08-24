FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 operating profit above forecast, cuts 2016 volume by 500 tonnes
August 24, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 operating profit above forecast, cuts 2016 volume by 500 tonnes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) -

* Norway Royal Salmon q2 operational ebit NOK 168 million (Reuters nok 160 million) vs NOK 19 mln in Q2 2015

* Expects 2016 harvest volume of 27 000 tonnes (previous guidance 27,500 tonnes)

* Says cut in volume is a result of lower growth in Region South

* Harvested volume for the second quarter was 7 381 tonnes, 500 tonnes more than what was estimated at the end of the last quarter

* EBIT per kg was NOK 25.33

* Non-recurring item of NOK 8.0 million, due to the culling of fish at a smolt site with desmoltification

* Says 10.3 million smolts are estimated released in 2016

* Norway Royal Salmon says for 2016, expected global supply growth will be negative in range of 5 to 7 per cent and in longer term, global growth is expected to continue to be low

* Norway royal salmon asa says this provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2016 and in longer term

* NRS was awarded 10 licenses in 2014. This gives a possibility for 40 per cent organic growth and a more sustainable production for NRS

* Announces acquisition of Arctic Fish Shell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
