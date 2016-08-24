BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 revenue up at CHF 480.7 million

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* H1 profit 103.8 million Swiss francs ($107.75 million)

* H1 revenue at 480.7 million francs was up 12.1 million francs on the same period in 2015

* Is expecting passenger growth of around 3.5 pct for 2016, boosted in particular by the positive trend in local passengers

* Trend in traffic volume: 12,619,216 passengers used Zurich Airport in the first half of 2016, an increase of 3.4 pct

* Investments for 2016 will be in the range of 250 million francs to 300 million francs

* Compared with the prior-year period, higher depreciation is expected to result in a FY decrease in EBIT and in profit excluding noise-related items

* Excluding one-off effects and any further extraordinary factors, FY earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be on a par with the previous year Source text: bit.ly/2bgV2Zm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)