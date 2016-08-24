FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 revenue up at CHF 480.7 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich H1 revenue up at CHF 480.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* H1 profit 103.8 million Swiss francs ($107.75 million)

* H1 revenue at 480.7 million francs was up 12.1 million francs on the same period in 2015

* Is expecting passenger growth of around 3.5 pct for 2016, boosted in particular by the positive trend in local passengers

* Trend in traffic volume: 12,619,216 passengers used Zurich Airport in the first half of 2016, an increase of 3.4 pct

* Investments for 2016 will be in the range of 250 million francs to 300 million francs

* Compared with the prior-year period, higher depreciation is expected to result in a FY decrease in EBIT and in profit excluding noise-related items

* Excluding one-off effects and any further extraordinary factors, FY earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be on a par with the previous year Source text: bit.ly/2bgV2Zm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.