BRIEF-Charles voegele H1 net loss narrows to 32 mln Swiss francs

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* H1 net revenue 378 million Swiss francs ($392.40 million)

* H1 EBITDA loss 10 million Swiss francs vs loss 11 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net loss 32 million Swiss francs vs loss 36 million Swiss francs

* Says second half of 2016 will also be challenging

* Expects to see positive operating earnings at the EBITDA level for the current financial year and positive EBIT from 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2blBxkk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)