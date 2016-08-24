FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Charles voegele H1 net loss narrows to 32 mln Swiss francs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Charles voegele H1 net loss narrows to 32 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* H1 net revenue 378 million Swiss francs ($392.40 million)

* H1 EBITDA loss 10 million Swiss francs vs loss 11 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net loss 32 million Swiss francs vs loss 36 million Swiss francs

* Says second half of 2016 will also be challenging

* Expects to see positive operating earnings at the EBITDA level for the current financial year and positive EBIT from 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2blBxkk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.