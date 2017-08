Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* H1 profit after tax up 6 percent to 3.6 million Swiss francs ($3.74 million); profit before tax of 7.7 million francs (plus 65 percent)

* H1 rental income up 5 percent to 4.4 million francs

* Positive business performance expected to continue in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)