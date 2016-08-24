FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alberta Oilsands responds to Smoothwater Capital
August 24, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alberta Oilsands responds to Smoothwater Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alberta Oilsands Inc

* Responds to Smoothwater Capital Corporation and announces postponement of annual general meeting

* Received from Smoothwater notice of nomination of 5 directors at AOS' next annual general meeting

* Notice of nomination of five directors differs from Smoothwater's requisition of meeting to replace three AOS directors

* To postpone annual general meeting called in response to requisition by Smoothwater to November 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

