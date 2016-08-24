FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company Q2 operating profit up at 4.9 pounds
August 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company Q2 operating profit up at 4.9 pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q2 tonnes harvested were 6,382 versus 8,199 tonnes year ago

* Q2 net operating revenues 28.5 million pounds ($37.54 million) versus 31.2 million pounds year ago

* Q2 operating profit 4.9 million pounds versus 4.3 million pounds year ago

* Says work is progressing well on new site at Maragay Mor at Benbecula which will be stocked in Q3, this will produce an additional 2,000 tonnes of harvested volume

* Has adjusted annual target for financial year to around 26,000 tonnes as result of lower than expected harvest volumes in year to date due to biological issues and impact of losses at site in Hebrides

* Is also reviewing strategy in relation to 2017 in response to losses at site in Hebrides Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

