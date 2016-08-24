FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ASR Nederland H1 operating result up 4.3 pct at 292 mln euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASR Nederland H1 operating result up 4.3 pct at 292 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV :

* H1 operational result up 4.3 percent at 292 million euros ($329.8 million)

* H1 net income 382 million euros versus 397 million euros a year ago

* H1 gross premiums written amount to 2.67 billion euros versus 2.48 billion euros a year ago

* H1 combined ratio, non-life segment 96.4 percent versus 92.5 percent year ago

* Says on track to achieve medium-term targets

* Increase in solvency II ratio (standard model) to 191 pct at June 30 (target >160 pct)

* Solvency II ratio at the beginning of 2016 (day-one) stood at 180 pct

* Cost reduction initiatives on track to meet the medium-term target

* Organic capital generation in H1 2016 at 159 million euros, representing 4.7 pct of required capital (scr at day-one)

* H1 financial leverage at 26.6 pct (target <30 pct) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.