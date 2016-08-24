BRIEF-ASR Nederland H1 operating result up 4.3 pct at 292 mln euros

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV :

* H1 operational result up 4.3 percent at 292 million euros ($329.8 million)

* H1 net income 382 million euros versus 397 million euros a year ago

* H1 gross premiums written amount to 2.67 billion euros versus 2.48 billion euros a year ago

* H1 combined ratio, non-life segment 96.4 percent versus 92.5 percent year ago

* Says on track to achieve medium-term targets

* Increase in solvency II ratio (standard model) to 191 pct at June 30 (target >160 pct)

* Solvency II ratio at the beginning of 2016 (day-one) stood at 180 pct

* Cost reduction initiatives on track to meet the medium-term target

* Organic capital generation in H1 2016 at 159 million euros, representing 4.7 pct of required capital (scr at day-one)

* H1 financial leverage at 26.6 pct (target <30 pct) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)