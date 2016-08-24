FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bid Corporation says FY HEPS up 32.5 pct to 1080 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bid Corporation Ltd :

* Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30 2016

* Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct

* FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents

* Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct

* Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for quality products, differentiation of service and innovative solutions, is expected to continue

* We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment

* Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment

* Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
