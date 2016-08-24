FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WH Smith sees FY results in line with expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WH Smith sees FY results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc :

* WH Smith Plc expects outcome for year to Aug. 31 2016 to be in line with expectations

* Our travel business continues to perform strongly with good sales across all of our channels

* New store opening programme both in UK and internationally is on track

* We have been pleased with customer reaction to our recently opened stores in Alicante airport in Spain

* We continue to see further opportunities in international news, books and convenience travel market

* Profit performance of our high street business in second half is in line with our expectations

* We continue to deliver gross margin improvements and cost savings in line with our profit focused strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
