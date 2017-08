BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q2 net results turns to profit of RUB 773 million

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie :

* Q2 net interest income 2.43 billion roubles ($37.51 million) versus 2.59 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 profit for period 773 million roubles versus loss of 609 million roubles year ago

* Q2 provision for loan impairments 1.40 billion roubles versus 2.52 billion roubles year ago

* Q2 net fee and commission income up 8 percent quarter on quarter

* Q2 net interest margin 4.36 percent, up 35 basis points

* During Q2 share of non-performing loans up 2.1 pct to 11.85 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bh9g1c, bit.ly/2bMSBQa Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)