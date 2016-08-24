FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks
August 24, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU CEO says plans further investment in banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Grupa PZU :

* Poland's largest insurer PZU plans further investment in the banking sector, the company's chief executive Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday.

* "We still want to invest in the banking sector. It will consolidate around 5-6 players," Krupinski said.

* Reuters reported earlier this week citing sources that Krupinski is flying to Milan for talks on buying Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao SA, from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

