a year ago
BRIEF-Yintech to buy a Chinese online provider of spot commodity trading services
August 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yintech to buy a Chinese online provider of spot commodity trading services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Yintech to acquire second largest online provider of spot commodity trading services in china

* Definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Gold Master (HK) Company Limited

* To acquire a 100% equity stake in gold master for a combination of cash and share consideration

* Deal for combination of cash and share consideration, including US$42.2 million in cash, US$150.7 million in newly issued Yintech Co shares

* After transaction, gold master will continue to operate under its own brand.

* Consideration shares will be issued at US$0.75 per share, equivalent to US$15.00 per American Depositary Shares

* Gold master expects its 2016 net income to be in excess of RMB140.0 million.

* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd says will issue 200.89 million consideration shares in total, representing 14.71% of enlarged share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
