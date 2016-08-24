FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gabriel Holding Q3 EBIT up at DKK 8.8 mln, lifts FY profit outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding Q3 EBIT up at DKK 8.8 mln, lifts FY profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 99.1 million Danish crowns ($15.02 million) versus 88.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT 8.8 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Sees revenue for entire year of order of 385 million crowns and profit before tax of 37 million crowns equivalent to growth in revenue of about 15 pct and increase in profit before tax of about 37 pct

* After H1, management upwardly adjusted its expectations for entire year to increase in profit before tax of 25-30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5988 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.