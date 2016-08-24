FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated
August 24, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics reports phase 3 trial of Sublingual Buprenorphine Spray met primary endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe postoperative pain after bunionectomy

* Phase 3 trial for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray met its primary endpoint

* Primary efficacy endpoint was statistically significant at all doses studied.

* Says primary efficacy endpoint was statistically significant at all doses studied

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
