BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics reports phase 3 trial of Sublingual Buprenorphine Spray met primary endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe postoperative pain after bunionectomy
* Phase 3 trial for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray met its primary endpoint
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated