FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PZU to publish dividend policy in coming weeks - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Grupa PZU :

* Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday.

* Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans until 2020.

* Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that dividends would be lowered.

* He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to differ from those of other insurance companies.

* PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.