a year ago
BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund says FY rental income up 9,3 pct to r474,6 mln
August 24, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund says FY rental income up 9,3 pct to r474,6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* FY rental income up 9,3 pct to r474,6 million

* FY profit before distribution up 16,8 pct to r272,0 million

* Disposal of seven non-core properties (for a total net consideration of r189,9 million), capital restructure in process

* Anticipate that remaining conditions precedent to transaction will be fulfilled by 31 August 2016, such that effective date of transaction will be 1 September 2016

* Inflation is expected to rise as a consequence of weaker rand and drought impact, thereby putting upward pressure on hotel operating costs

* Looking forward, fund is well positioned, with upside potential for rates in hotels located in high tourist areas particularly western cape

* Shareholders will receive a gross distribution payment number 21 for six-month period ended 30 June 2016 of 78,62 cents per a-share and 17,94 cents per b-share respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
