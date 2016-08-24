FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA says plans to split into two listed companies in 2017
August 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SCA says plans to split into two listed companies in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sca Ab

* Sca plans to split the group into two listed companies in 2017, hygiene and forest products

* Says in event of a distribution of hygiene business, sca's shareholders will, in addition to their current shareholding, also receive shares in new listed hygiene company

* Says to create further value for the shareholders, the SCA Board of Directors plans to initiate work in order to propose to the Annual General Meeting 2017 to decide on a split of the Group into two listed companies

* Says if the shareholders decide in favor of the proposal, the plan is to distribute and list the new hygiene company on Nasdaq Stockholm during the second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

