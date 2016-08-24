FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EDAG Engineering Group posts H1 adj EBIT of 22.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - EDAG Engineering Group AG

* Revenues in H1 2016 were increased by 2 percent to 362 million euros ($408.70 million)

* Dividend shall remain stable with 0.75 euros per share

* H1 adjusted EBIT levelled at 22.5 million euros, compared to 35.4 million euros in previous-year

* For full year, a moderate revenue growth in lower single-digit percentage range and an adjusted EBIT-margin of 6-8 pct is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

