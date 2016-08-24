FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intica Systems H1 net profit stable at 0.4 million euros
#Communications Equipment
August 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intica Systems H1 net profit stable at 0.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG :

* H1 sales grew by 1.4 percent to 22.9 million euros ($25.86 million) (H1 2015: 22.6 million euros)

* H1 net profit amounted to 0.4 million euros (H1 2015: 0.4 million euros)

* H1 operating cash flow increased to 2.3 million euros (H1 2015: 1.2 million euros)

* H1 EBIT margin stable at 2.9 percent (H1 2015: 2.9 percent)

* Is retaining its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Still assumes that, given a stable economic environment, group sales will rise by around 10 percent to 47 million euros in 2016 and EBIT margin will remain at over 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
