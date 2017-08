BRIEF-Lundbeck Q2 EBIT beats expectations; raises FY outlook

Aug 24 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Q2 revenue 3.75 billion Danish crowns ($568.8 million) (Reuters poll 3.67 billion crowns)

* Q2 EBIT 469 million crowns (Reuters poll 414 million crowns)

* Now expects 2016 revenue of around 14.6 billion - 15.0 billion crowns compared to previously 14.2 billion - 14.6 billion crowns

* 2016 EBIT is expected to reach 1.5 billion - 1.7 billion crowns compared to 1.3 billion - 1.5 billion crowns

($1 = 6.5925 Danish crowns)