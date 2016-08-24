FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Agasti Q2 EBIT loss NOK 183.1 mln, liquidation to be completed within six months
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Agasti Q2 EBIT loss NOK 183.1 mln, liquidation to be completed within six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q2 EBIT loss 183.1 million Norwegian crowns ($22.28 million) versus loss 8.5 million crowns year ago

* Says financial results are affected by loss of 199 million crowns following sale of 66 pct share in Obligo Holding AS and other assets to company controlled by Blackstone L.P

* On Aug. 22 company's General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to liquidate Agasti and subsequently delist company from Oslo Stock Exchange

* Agasti will initiate liquidation proceedings, final liquidation of company is expected to be completed within six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2193 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.