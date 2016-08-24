BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair H1 earnings up 31 pct, merger cost synergies increased

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* Revenue up 18 percent to £759 million, with double-digit growth in all four divisions, online up 20 percent

* Interim dividend of 40 pence per share takes total dividends for period to 52 pence per share

* Merger integration progressing ahead of plan with majority of actions already completed

* Now expecting £65 million of cost synergies with full benefit to be achieved in 2017

* Full year 2016 proforma underlying ebitda is expected to be between £365 million and £385 million

* H1 underlying proforma EBITDA £181 million, up 31 percent y/y

* Will adopt a more targeted approach to customer proposition and messaging for each brand Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)