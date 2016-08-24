FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair H1 earnings up 31 pct, merger cost synergies increased
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 24, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair H1 earnings up 31 pct, merger cost synergies increased

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* Revenue up 18 percent to £759 million, with double-digit growth in all four divisions, online up 20 percent

* Interim dividend of 40 pence per share takes total dividends for period to 52 pence per share

* Merger integration progressing ahead of plan with majority of actions already completed

* Now expecting £65 million of cost synergies with full benefit to be achieved in 2017

* Full year 2016 proforma underlying ebitda is expected to be between £365 million and £385 million

* H1 underlying proforma EBITDA £181 million, up 31 percent y/y

* Will adopt a more targeted approach to customer proposition and messaging for each brand Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.