BRIEF-Konecranes provides further financial information on Stahl CraneSystems

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp :

* Received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business

* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business

* To facilitate the divestment process, Konecranes announces that STAHL CraneSystems' pro forma EBITDA on a stand-alone basis would have totaled approximately 30 million euros ($33.87 million) in 2015

* Konecranes will use the proceeds from the STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to the MHPS Acquisition

* The closing of the MHPS Acquisition is conditional to the European Commission's approval of the buyer(s) of the STAHL CraneSystems business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)