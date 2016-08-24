FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C-RAD Q2 operating loss widens to SEK 9.8 million
August 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-C-RAD Q2 operating loss widens to SEK 9.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB :

* Q2 net sales 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) versus 15.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 9.8 million crowns versus loss 5.4 million crowns year ago

* Says all time high in quarterly order intake 30.4 million crowns, an increase of 87 pct compared to previous year

* Says is optimistic going into second half of 2016 and continue to see strong demand for its solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3867 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

