August 24, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group names Andrew Darfoor as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes

* Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016

* Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman

* Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

