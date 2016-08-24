BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group names Andrew Darfoor as CEO

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes

* Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016

* Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman

* Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer