a year ago
BRIEF-Fabasoft says appeal regarding invitation to tender for service contract rejected
August 24, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fabasoft says appeal regarding invitation to tender for service contract rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fabasoft AG :

* Complaint regarding invitation to tender for a service contract of the Swiss Federal Chancellery WTO GEVER rejected

* Decision of federal administrative court is not yet final and may be challenged by Fabasoft Switzerland within 30 days by means of an appeal to federal court

* Appeal was dismissed and contract award decision was confirmed, i.e. Fabasoft is not being awarded contract

* Upon initial consultation, Fabasoft does not plan to lodge such an appeal so that it can be expected that decision will become final Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

