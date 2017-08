Aug 24 (Reuters) - NorCom Information Technology AG :

* H1 sales of 7.76 million euros ($8.75 million) (previous year: 7.74 million euros) and EBITDA of 512,000 euros (previous year: 479,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)