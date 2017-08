Aug 24 (Reuters) - SA's Competition Commission:

* Has approved with conditions the intermediate merger whereby Phumelela intends to acquire 50 pct share capital in Supabets

* Recommended to Tribunal that merger whereby Rebosis intends to acquire target firms from Billion Group approved without conditions